WCHA Glance

January 5, 2020
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota St. 12 2 0 0 36 51 16 18 3 1
Bemidji St. 10 3 1 0 31 55 23 10 7 3
N. Michigan 9 5 0 0 27 47 38 11 7 2
Michigan Tech 8 6 0 0 24 32 29 12 9 1
Alaska 8 8 0 0 24 31 39 10 12 0
Bowling Green 7 6 1 1 23 41 33 12 9 1
Ferris St. 4 8 2 0 14 37 46 6 13 2
Lake Superior St. 4 10 1 1 14 24 50 6 18 1
Alaska Anchorage 3 8 2 2 13 23 37 3 11 3
Ala. Huntsville 1 10 3 1 7 28 58 1 16 3
Friday’s Games

N. Michigan 5, Bowling Green 2

Bemidji St. 5, Ferris St. 2

Minnesota St. 4, Alaska 0

North Dakota 5, Ala. Huntsville 2

Saturday’s Games

N. Michigan 4, Bowling Green 3, OT

Bemidji St. 4, Ferris St. 1

Minnesota St. 3, Alaska 1

North Dakota 5, Ala. Huntsville 2

Arizona St. 4, Michigan Tech 3

Alaska Anchorage 2, Lake Superior St. 0

Sunday’s Games

Michigan Tech at Arizona St., 5 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Alaska Anchorage, 7:07 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Bemidji St. at Ala. Huntsville, 8:37 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10

Minnesota St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Ala. Huntsville, 8:37 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Jan.11

Minnesota St. at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

