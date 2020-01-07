Listen Live Sports

WCHA Glance

January 7, 2020
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota St. 12 2 0 0 36 51 16 18 3 1
Bemidji St. 10 3 1 0 31 55 23 10 7 3
N. Michigan 9 5 0 0 27 47 38 11 7 2
Michigan Tech 8 6 0 0 24 32 29 13 9 1
Alaska 8 8 0 0 24 31 39 10 12 0
Bowling Green 7 6 1 1 23 41 33 12 9 1
Lake Superior St. 5 10 1 1 17 29 53 7 18 1
Ferris St. 4 8 2 0 14 37 46 6 13 2
Alaska Anchorage 3 9 2 2 13 26 42 3 12 3
Ala. Huntsville 1 10 3 1 7 28 58 1 16 3
Thursday’s Game

Bemidji St. at Ala. Huntsville, 8:37 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Ala. Huntsville, 8:37 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota St. at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17

N. Michigan at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Ala. Huntsville at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Alaska at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Ala. Huntsville at Alaska Anchorage, 9:07 p.m.

