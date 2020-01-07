WCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St.
|12
|2
|0
|0
|36
|51
|16
|18
|3
|1
|Bemidji St.
|10
|3
|1
|0
|31
|55
|23
|10
|7
|3
|N. Michigan
|9
|5
|0
|0
|27
|47
|38
|11
|7
|2
|Michigan Tech
|8
|6
|0
|0
|24
|32
|29
|13
|9
|1
|Alaska
|8
|8
|0
|0
|24
|31
|39
|10
|12
|0
|Bowling Green
|7
|6
|1
|1
|23
|41
|33
|12
|9
|1
|Lake Superior St.
|5
|10
|1
|1
|17
|29
|53
|7
|18
|1
|Ferris St.
|4
|8
|2
|0
|14
|37
|46
|6
|13
|2
|Alaska Anchorage
|3
|9
|2
|2
|13
|26
|42
|3
|12
|3
|Ala. Huntsville
|1
|10
|3
|1
|7
|28
|58
|1
|16
|3
|Thursday’s Game
Bemidji St. at Ala. Huntsville, 8:37 p.m.
Minnesota St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Ala. Huntsville, 8:37 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Minnesota St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Alaska at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Ala. Huntsville at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.
Alaska at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Minnesota St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
Ala. Huntsville at Alaska Anchorage, 9:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.