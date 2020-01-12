Listen Live Sports

WCHA Glance

January 12, 2020 11:06 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota St. 14 2 0 0 42 61 17 20 3 1
Bemidji St. 12 3 1 0 37 62 27 12 7 3
N. Michigan 11 5 0 0 33 57 42 13 7 2
Bowling Green 8 6 2 2 28 46 37 13 9 2
Alaska 9 8 1 0 28 34 40 11 12 1
Michigan Tech 8 7 1 0 25 36 34 13 10 2
Lake Superior St. 5 11 2 2 19 30 56 7 19 2
Ferris St. 4 10 2 0 14 38 56 6 15 2
Alaska Anchorage 3 11 2 2 13 30 52 3 14 3
Ala. Huntsville 1 12 3 1 7 32 65 1 18 3
Thursday’s Game

Bemidji St. 3, Ala. Huntsville 1

Friday’s Games

Minnesota St. 5, Ferris St. 0

Bowling Green 3, Michigan Tech 2

N. Michigan 4, Alaska Anchorage 1

Bemidji St. 4, Ala. Huntsville 3

Alaska 2, Lake Superior St. 0

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota St. 5, Ferris St. 1

Bowling Green 2, Michigan Tech 2, BGSU scores in 3×3 OT

N. Michigan 6, Alaska Anchorage 3

Lake Superior St. 1, Alaska 1, LSSU scores in 3×3 OT

Friday, Jan. 17

N. Michigan at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Ala. Huntsville at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Alaska at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Ala. Huntsville at Alaska Anchorage, 9:07 p.m.

