WCHA Glance

January 15, 2020 1:21 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota St. 14 2 0 0 42 61 17 20 3 1
Bemidji St. 12 3 1 0 37 62 27 12 7 3
N. Michigan 11 5 0 0 33 57 42 13 7 2
Bowling Green 8 6 2 2 28 46 37 13 9 2
Alaska 9 8 1 0 28 34 40 11 12 1
Michigan Tech 8 7 1 0 25 36 34 13 10 2
Lake Superior St. 5 11 2 2 19 30 56 7 19 2
Ferris St. 4 10 2 0 14 38 56 6 15 2
Alaska Anchorage 3 11 2 2 13 30 52 3 14 3
Ala. Huntsville 1 12 3 1 7 32 65 1 18 3
Friday’s Games

N. Michigan at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Alaska at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Ala. Huntsville at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Alaska at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Ala. Huntsville at Alaska Anchorage, 9:07 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24

Alaska Anchorage at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Ferris St. at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Minnesota St., 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.

