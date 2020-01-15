WCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St.
|14
|2
|0
|0
|42
|61
|17
|20
|3
|1
|Bemidji St.
|12
|3
|1
|0
|37
|62
|27
|12
|7
|3
|N. Michigan
|11
|5
|0
|0
|33
|57
|42
|13
|7
|2
|Bowling Green
|8
|6
|2
|2
|28
|46
|37
|13
|9
|2
|Alaska
|9
|8
|1
|0
|28
|34
|40
|11
|12
|1
|Michigan Tech
|8
|7
|1
|0
|25
|36
|34
|13
|10
|2
|Lake Superior St.
|5
|11
|2
|2
|19
|30
|56
|7
|19
|2
|Ferris St.
|4
|10
|2
|0
|14
|38
|56
|6
|15
|2
|Alaska Anchorage
|3
|11
|2
|2
|13
|30
|52
|3
|14
|3
|Ala. Huntsville
|1
|12
|3
|1
|7
|32
|65
|1
|18
|3
|Friday’s Games
N. Michigan at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Minnesota St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Alaska at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Ala. Huntsville at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.
Alaska at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Minnesota St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
Ala. Huntsville at Alaska Anchorage, 9:07 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Minnesota St., 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Alaska, 11:07 p.m.
