WCHA Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota St. 17 3 0 0 51 75 28 23 4 1 Bemidji St. 14 4 2 1 45 73 34 14 8 4 N. Michigan 12 5 1 1 38 65 48 14 8 4 Alaska 11 9 2 0 35 48 51 13 13 2 Michigan Tech 9 9 2 0 29 41 42 14 12 3 Bowling Green 8 8 2 2 28 51 46 13 11 2 Lake Superior St. 6 11 3 3 24 36 61 8 19 3 Alaska Anchorage 4 12 4 3 19 42 61 4 15 5 Ferris St. 5 13 2 0 17 44 67 7 18 2 Ala. Huntsville 1 13 4 1 8 35 72 1 19 4 Friday’s Games

Ferris St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Alabama Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Advertisement

Lake Superior St. at USA Under-18 Team, 7 p.m., exhibition

Saturday’s Games

Ferris St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Alabama Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7

Alaska Anchorage at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Alaska at Ala. Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Lake Superior St. at Michigan Tech 5:07 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Alaska at Ala. Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.