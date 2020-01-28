WCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St.
|17
|3
|0
|0
|51
|75
|28
|23
|4
|1
|Bemidji St.
|14
|4
|2
|1
|45
|73
|34
|14
|8
|4
|N. Michigan
|12
|5
|1
|1
|38
|65
|48
|14
|8
|4
|Alaska
|11
|9
|2
|0
|35
|48
|51
|13
|13
|2
|Michigan Tech
|9
|9
|2
|0
|29
|41
|42
|14
|12
|3
|Bowling Green
|8
|8
|2
|2
|28
|51
|46
|13
|11
|2
|Lake Superior St.
|6
|11
|3
|3
|24
|36
|61
|8
|19
|3
|Alaska Anchorage
|4
|12
|4
|3
|19
|42
|61
|4
|15
|5
|Ferris St.
|5
|13
|2
|0
|17
|44
|67
|7
|18
|2
|Ala. Huntsville
|1
|13
|4
|1
|8
|35
|72
|1
|19
|4
|Friday’s Games
Ferris St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Alabama Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. at Alaska Anchorage, 11:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at USA Under-18 Team, 7 p.m., exhibition
Alaska Anchorage at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.
Alaska at Ala. Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Michigan Tech 5:07 p.m.
Alaska Anchorage at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.
Alaska at Ala. Huntsville, 8:07 p.m.
