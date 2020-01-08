Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Weathers scores 15, Duquesne throttles Saint Joseph’s 78-60

January 8, 2020 9:55 pm
 
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Marcus Weathers scored 15 points, leading four into double figures, as Duquesne defeated Saint Joseph’s 78-60 on Wednesday night, holding the Hawks to 29% shooting.

Sincere Carry added 14 points and six rebounds for the Dukes, Baylee Steele added 12 and Maceo Austin 11.

The Dukes (13-2) have started 3-0 in Atlantic-10 Conference play for the fourth time in school history. Duquesne’s defense held the Hawks (3-12, 0-3) to their lowest series point total since 1986.

Cameron Brown had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Hawks, Myles Douglas added 12 points. Lorenzo Edwards had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Advertisement

Ryan Daly, whose 20 points per game heading into the contest led the Hawks, shot only 13 percent for the game (1 of 8) for three points in 34 minutes.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Duquesne plays George Washington on the road on Saturday. Saint Joseph’s plays Davidson on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|9 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1945: US invades Luzon in Philippines