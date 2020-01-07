Webster, W. Illinois host Ft. Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne (8-9, 1-1) vs. Western Illinois (4-9, 1-2)

Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jarred Godfrey and Purdue Fort Wayne will battle Kobe Webster and Western Illinois. The sophomore Godfrey has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.4 over his last five games. Webster, a junior, is averaging 14 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Purdue Fort Wayne has benefited heavily from its seniors. Brian Patrick, Dylan Carl, Matt Holba and Marcus DeBerry have collectively accounted for 52 percent of all Mastodons points this season, though that number’s dropped 43 percent over the team’s last five games.GIFTED GODFREY: Godfrey has connected on 35.6 percent of the 87 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 31 over the last five games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Purdue Fort Wayne is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 8-4 when scoring at least 68.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Purdue Fort Wayne is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.7 percent or less. The Mastodons are 2-9 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Illinois has committed a turnover on just 14.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Division I teams. The Leathernecks have turned the ball over only 10.7 times per game this season.

