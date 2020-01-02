Wednesday’s College Basketball

EAST

No scores reported from the EAST.

SOUTH

ETSU 49, Wofford 48

Furman 89, VMI 73

Samford 69, The Citadel 68

UNC Greensboro 72, Mercer 63

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 67, UConn 51

Creighton 92, Marquette 75

Wichita St. 75, East Carolina 69

SOUTHWEST

SMU 82, South Florida 64

FAR WEST

Boise St. 65, Wyoming 54

Nevada 67, Colorado St. 61

San Diego St. 61, Fresno St. 52

San Jose St. 88, New Mexico 85

UNLV 70, Utah St. 53

