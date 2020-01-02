Wednesday’s College Basketball

EAST
No scores reported from the EAST.
SOUTH
ETSU 49, Wofford 48
Furman 89, VMI 73
Samford 69, The Citadel 68
UNC Greensboro 72, Mercer 63
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 67, UConn 51
Creighton 92, Marquette 75
Wichita St. 75, East Carolina 69
SOUTHWEST
SMU 82, South Florida 64
FAR WEST
Boise St. 65, Wyoming 54
Nevada 67, Colorado St. 61
San Diego St. 61, Fresno St. 52
San Jose St. 88, New Mexico 85
UNLV 70, Utah St. 53
