Wednesday’s College Basketball

EAST

Albany (NY) 101, Mass.-Lowell 75

American U. 93, Loyola (Md.) 91

Army 94, Lafayette 74

Baruch 74, Staten Island 55

Binghamton 83, Stony Brook 79

Cincinnati 89, Temple 82

Farmingdale 87, Mount St. Mary (NY) 81

Fordham 59, George Washington 54

Holy Cross 96, Lehigh 95

Marist 75, Manhattan 73

Navy 60, Boston U. 58

Rhode Island 77, Duquesne 55

Seton Hall 73, Providence 64

UMBC 69, Hartford 60

Vermont 59, Maine 57

W. Kentucky 64, Marshall 60

Yeshiva 94, NY Maritime 56

SOUTH

Auburn 80, South Carolina 67

Chattanooga 92, The Citadel 69

Davidson 71, Saint Louis 59

Furman 101, Samford 78

George Mason 73, UMass 63

Louisville 68, Georgia Tech 64

McNeese St. 77, SE Louisiana 61

Mercer 85, W. Carolina 79

Mississippi St. 77, Arkansas 70

Richmond 75, La Salle 57

Virginia Tech 79, North Carolina 77

Wofford 66, VMI 54

MIDWEST

Bradley 75, Illinois St. 63

Dayton 86, St. Bonaventure 60

Drake 73, Evansville 50

Iowa 85, Rutgers 80

Loyola of Chicago 75, Indiana St. 55

Penn St. 72, Michigan 63

S. Dakota St. 78, N. Dakota St. 73

Syracuse 84, Notre Dame 82

Xavier 66, Georgetown 57

SOUTHWEST

SMU 84, East Carolina 64

Texas A&M-CC 74, New Orleans 71

Tulsa 80, Memphis 40

UALR 81, Troy 63

FAR WEST

CS Northridge 83, UC Santa Barbara 75

Cal Baptist 85, Chicago St. 53

Cal St.-Fullerton 78, UC Davis 74

Colorado St. 86, Fresno St. 68

Long Beach St. 63, UC Irvine 56

Nevada 86, UNLV 72

