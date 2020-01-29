Wednesday’s College Basketball

EAST
Albany (NY) 67, UMBC 63
Army 68, Bucknell 59
Boston U. 92, Loyola (Md.) 77
Chestnut Hill 84, Georgian Court 76
Dayton 73, Duquesne 69
Dominican (NY) 85, Felician 78
George Washington 107, Davidson 104, 4OT
Hartford 73, Binghamton 57
Lafayette 80, Colgate 78
Navy 81, Holy Cross 66
Saint Louis 77, La Salle 76, OT
Seton Hall 64, DePaul 57
St. Bonaventure 62, Fordham 55, OT
St. Peter’s 66, Monmouth (NJ) 63
Stony Brook 84, Mass.-Lowell 76
UConn 78, Temple 63
UMass 91, Saint Joseph’s 76
Vermont 56, New Hampshire 43
SOUTH
Chattanooga 92, Samford 84
Furman 74, VMI 7, OT
Houston 69, East Carolina 59
Kentucky 71, Vanderbilt 62
LSU 90, Alabama 76
McNeese St. 80, Nicholls 74, OT
Memphis 59, UCF 57
Mercer 71, ETSU 55
South Florida 66, Tulane 52
UNC Greensboro 72, W. Carolina 58
Wofford 79, The Citadel 56
MIDWEST
Bradley 80, Valparaiso 69
Illinois St. 77, Evansville 66
Indiana St. 58, Drake 56
Kansas St. 61, Oklahoma 53
Michigan St. 79, Northwestern 50
N. Iowa 95, Missouri St. 66
Notre Dame 90, Wake Forest 80
SOUTHWEST
Cent. Arkansas 88, SE Louisiana 68
S. Dakota St. 76, Oral Roberts 61
Sam Houston St. 80, Texas A&M-CC 61
Texas 62, TCU 61
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
