Wednesday’s College Basketball

EAST

Albany (NY) 67, UMBC 63

Army 68, Bucknell 59

Boston U. 92, Loyola (Md.) 77

Chestnut Hill 84, Georgian Court 76

Dayton 73, Duquesne 69

Dominican (NY) 85, Felician 78

George Washington 107, Davidson 104, 4OT

Hartford 73, Binghamton 57

Lafayette 80, Colgate 78

Navy 81, Holy Cross 66

Saint Louis 77, La Salle 76, OT

Seton Hall 64, DePaul 57

St. Bonaventure 62, Fordham 55, OT

St. Peter’s 66, Monmouth (NJ) 63

Stony Brook 84, Mass.-Lowell 76

UConn 78, Temple 63

UMass 91, Saint Joseph’s 76

Vermont 56, New Hampshire 43

SOUTH

Chattanooga 92, Samford 84

Furman 74, VMI 7, OT

Houston 69, East Carolina 59

Kentucky 71, Vanderbilt 62

LSU 90, Alabama 76

McNeese St. 80, Nicholls 74, OT

Memphis 59, UCF 57

Mercer 71, ETSU 55

South Florida 66, Tulane 52

UNC Greensboro 72, W. Carolina 58

Wofford 79, The Citadel 56

MIDWEST

Bradley 80, Valparaiso 69

Illinois St. 77, Evansville 66

Indiana St. 58, Drake 56

Kansas St. 61, Oklahoma 53

Michigan St. 79, Northwestern 50

N. Iowa 95, Missouri St. 66

Notre Dame 90, Wake Forest 80

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 88, SE Louisiana 68

S. Dakota St. 76, Oral Roberts 61

Sam Houston St. 80, Texas A&M-CC 61

Texas 62, TCU 61

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

