Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 71, Meade 52
Archbishop Curley 67, Friends 52
Archbishop Spalding 100, John Carroll 74
Arundel 63, Glen Burnie 47
Atholton 60, Glenelg 38
Bethesda 47, Walt Whitman 41
Boys Latin 64, McDonogh School 56
Broadneck 81, Pasadena Chesapeake 43
Calvert 59, Patuxent 26
Centennial 57, Wilde Lake 51
Dulaney 74, Milford Mill 59
Dundalk 67, Carver Arts & Tech 65
Fallston 50, Harford Tech 44
Francis Scott Key 70, Century 68
Franklin 85, Baltimore Chesapeake 74
Glenelg CS 62, Gerstell Academy 43
Harwood Southern 69, Northeast – AA 51
Havre de Grace 65, North East 43
Huntingtown 79, Chopticon 66
Kenwood 57, Eastern Tech 39
Lackey 62, La Plata 47
Lansdowne 64, Overlea 55, OT
Magruder 87, Seneca Valley 84
Marriotts Ridge 53, Hammond 43
Mt. St. Joseph’s 69, Loyola 50
New Town 77, Pikesville 71
Oakland Mills 83, Long Reach 49
Paint Branch 52, Northwood 49
Pallotti 71, Annapolis Area Christian 65
Parkville 67, Patapsco 38
Randallstown 70, Perry Hall 55
Reservoir 66, Howard 49
River Hill 47, Mt. Hebron 39
Salisbury Christian School 41, Holly Grove 33
St. Charles 62, Thomas Stone 40
St. Frances 80, Calvert Hall College 48
T.C. Williams, Va. 61, Westlake 56
Western STES 71, Towson 59
Westminster 52, Century 46
Wheaton 48, Rockville 45
Winston Churchill 79, Walter Johnson 60
Woodlawn 71, Catonsville 27
Worcester Prep School 64, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hereford vs. Owings Mills, ppd. to Jan 13th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 76, Meade 22
Bishop McNamara 73, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 31
Bullis 62, Holy Child 44
Calvert 47, Patuxent 26
Centennial 42, Wilde Lake 32
Clarksburg 58, Blake 21
Eastern Tech 31, Kenwood 17
Fallston 41, Harford Tech 28
Francis Scott Key 46, Manchester Valley 38
Frederick 65, Thomas Johnson 21
Great Mills 66, Northern – Cal 33
Howard 68, Reservoir 63
Huntingtown 60, Chopticon 57
La Plata 56, Lackey 49
Lansdowne 38, Overlea 34
Liberty 53, Patterson Mill 37
Loch Raven 42, Sparrows Point 26
Marriotts Ridge 58, Hammond 21
Oakdale 52, Smithsburg 40
Oakland Mills 64, Long Reach 29
Parkville 36, Patapsco 32
Poolesville 45, Damascus 13
Randallstown 63, Perry Hall 48
Rising Sun 51, Tome 44
River Hill 61, Mt. Hebron 38
Roland Park Country 53, Institute of Notre Dame 33
Salisbury Christian School 42, Holly Grove 14
St. Frances 53, McDonogh School 36
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 57, Flint Hill School, Va. 40
Western STES 62, Towson 27
Williamsport 36, Walkersville 29
Winston Churchill 65, Walter Johnson 30
Woodlawn 49, Catonsville 42
Wootton 58, Albert Einstein 53
Worcester Prep School 65, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 4
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Key vs. Salisbury, ccd.
Owings Mills vs. Hereford, ppd. to Jan 13th.
