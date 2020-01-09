Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 71, Meade 52

Archbishop Curley 67, Friends 52

Archbishop Spalding 100, John Carroll 74

Advertisement

Arundel 63, Glen Burnie 47

Atholton 60, Glenelg 38

Bethesda 47, Walt Whitman 41

Boys Latin 64, McDonogh School 56

Broadneck 81, Pasadena Chesapeake 43

Calvert 59, Patuxent 26

Centennial 57, Wilde Lake 51

Dulaney 74, Milford Mill 59

Dundalk 67, Carver Arts & Tech 65

Fallston 50, Harford Tech 44

Francis Scott Key 70, Century 68

Franklin 85, Baltimore Chesapeake 74

Glenelg CS 62, Gerstell Academy 43

Harwood Southern 69, Northeast – AA 51

Havre de Grace 65, North East 43

Huntingtown 79, Chopticon 66

Kenwood 57, Eastern Tech 39

Lackey 62, La Plata 47

Lansdowne 64, Overlea 55, OT

Magruder 87, Seneca Valley 84

Marriotts Ridge 53, Hammond 43

Mt. St. Joseph’s 69, Loyola 50

New Town 77, Pikesville 71

Oakland Mills 83, Long Reach 49

Paint Branch 52, Northwood 49

Pallotti 71, Annapolis Area Christian 65

Parkville 67, Patapsco 38

Randallstown 70, Perry Hall 55

Reservoir 66, Howard 49

River Hill 47, Mt. Hebron 39

Salisbury Christian School 41, Holly Grove 33

St. Charles 62, Thomas Stone 40

St. Frances 80, Calvert Hall College 48

T.C. Williams, Va. 61, Westlake 56

Western STES 71, Towson 59

Westminster 52, Century 46

Wheaton 48, Rockville 45

Winston Churchill 79, Walter Johnson 60

Woodlawn 71, Catonsville 27

Worcester Prep School 64, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hereford vs. Owings Mills, ppd. to Jan 13th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 76, Meade 22

Bishop McNamara 73, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 31

Bullis 62, Holy Child 44

Calvert 47, Patuxent 26

Centennial 42, Wilde Lake 32

Clarksburg 58, Blake 21

Eastern Tech 31, Kenwood 17

Fallston 41, Harford Tech 28

Francis Scott Key 46, Manchester Valley 38

Frederick 65, Thomas Johnson 21

Great Mills 66, Northern – Cal 33

Howard 68, Reservoir 63

Huntingtown 60, Chopticon 57

La Plata 56, Lackey 49

Lansdowne 38, Overlea 34

Liberty 53, Patterson Mill 37

Loch Raven 42, Sparrows Point 26

Marriotts Ridge 58, Hammond 21

Oakdale 52, Smithsburg 40

Oakland Mills 64, Long Reach 29

Parkville 36, Patapsco 32

Poolesville 45, Damascus 13

Randallstown 63, Perry Hall 48

Rising Sun 51, Tome 44

River Hill 61, Mt. Hebron 38

Roland Park Country 53, Institute of Notre Dame 33

Salisbury Christian School 42, Holly Grove 14

St. Frances 53, McDonogh School 36

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 57, Flint Hill School, Va. 40

Western STES 62, Towson 27

Williamsport 36, Walkersville 29

Winston Churchill 65, Walter Johnson 30

Woodlawn 49, Catonsville 42

Wootton 58, Albert Einstein 53

Worcester Prep School 65, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 4

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Key vs. Salisbury, ccd.

Owings Mills vs. Hereford, ppd. to Jan 13th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.