Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlee 62, J.R. Tucker 38
Bruton 46, Poquoson 33
Buckingham County 68, Appomattox 67
Carroll County 60, Giles 40
Colonial Heights 61, Maggie L. Walker GS 56
Cosby 61, Huguenot 57
Douglas Freeman 88, Hanover 61
East Rockingham 76, Spotswood 67
First Colonial 39, Grassfield 37
George Wythe-Richmond 62, Manchester 51
Goochland 60, Central of Lunenburg 37
Grayson County 40, Marion 39
Gretna 71, Tunstall 66
Grundy 70, Richlands 53
Heritage (Leesburg) 73, Independence 62
James River-Midlothian 84, Clover Hill 60
Lafayette 50, Jamestown 47
Magna Vista 68, Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 54
Mathews 69, Lancaster 67
Millwood School 52, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 42
Monacan 62, Powhatan 47
Northampton 61, Surry County 50
Northside 89, Franklin County 65
Park View-South Hill 68, Franklin 64
Rock Ridge 71, Woodgrove 60
Smithfield 68, York 50
St. Annes-Belfield 65, Collegiate-Richmond 59
St. Christopher’s 67, Woodberry Forest 44
T.C. Williams 61, Westlake, Md. 56
TJ-Richmond 70, Carver Academy 66
Tandem Friends School 66, Trinity Christian School 59
Trinity Episcopal 82, Fork Union Prep 49
Virginia High 64, John Battle 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bath County vs. Narrows, ppd.
Battlefield vs. John Champe, ppd. to Jan 9th.
Bishop Ireton vs. Edison, ccd.
Chancellor vs. Riverbend, ccd.
Fairfax vs. Annandale, ccd.
Fluvanna vs. Waynesboro, ppd. to Jan 9th.
John Handley vs. Fauquier, ppd. to Jan 8th.
Massaponax vs. Louisa, ppd.
Northwood vs. Edmeston Central, N.Y., ppd.
Tunstall vs. Gretna, ppd. to Jan 8th.
Wakefield vs. Falls Church, ppd. to Jan 27th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appomattox 52, Buckingham County 40
Bassett 61, Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 28
Blacksburg 49, Northside 41
Cave Spring 73, Christiansburg 19
Central Virginia Home School 55, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 10
Chatham Hall 53, GW-Danville 50
Floyd County 67, Glenvar 51
Giles 61, Narrows 24
Grassfield 48, First Colonial 47, OT
Grundy 72, Richlands 59
Jefferson Forest 43, Altavista 27
Life Christian 66, Carlisle 48
Lord Botetourt 44, Staunton River 37
Martinsville 59, Heritage-Lynchburg 33
Mills Godwin 48, Varina 24
Radford 60, Alleghany 56
Rural Retreat 44, Fort Chiswell 41
St. Annes-Belfield 71, Trinity Episcopal 64
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 57, Flint Hill School 40
Sussex Central 41, Appomattox Regional GS 9
Tazewell 64, Bland County 43
Virginia High 43, John Battle 31
Western Branch 81, Kecoughtan 14
Woodgrove 67, Rock Ridge 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Annandale vs. Fairfax, ccd.
Craig County vs. Eastern Montgomery, ppd. to Jan 8th.
Falls Church vs. Wakefield, ppd. to Feb 1st.
Fauquier vs. Skyline, ppd. to Jan 23rd.
Harrisonburg vs. Rockbridge County, ppd. to Jan 9th.
Highland-Warrenton vs. Oakcrest, ppd.
Independence vs. Heritage (Leesburg), ppd. to Jan 8th.
James Monroe vs. Courtland, ppd. to Jan 9th.
John Champe vs. Battlefield, ppd.
Justice High School vs. Edison, ppd. to Jan 8th.
Langley vs. Lake Braddock, ppd.
Louisa vs. Massaponax, ppd.
Luray vs. East Rockingham, ppd.
Monticello vs. Fort Defiance, ccd.
Page County vs. Strasburg, ppd. to Jan 8th.
Potomac vs. West Potomac, ppd.
Rappahannock County vs. Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg, ppd. to Jan 18th.
South County vs. T.C. Williams, ppd. to Jan 15th.
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas vs. C.D. Hylton, ppd.
Waynesboro vs. Fluvanna, ppd. to Jan 9th.
