Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atholton 57, Wilde Lake 48
Benjamin Franklin High School 68, Overlea 51
Blake 63, Sherwood 54
Calverton 61, Kings Christian 41
Catonsville 60, Western STES 35
Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 51, Barrie 40
Chopticon 63, Patuxent 52
Clear Spring 51, Allegany 42
Dulaney 96, Hereford 58
Dundalk 52, Patapsco 47
Fort Hill 62, Hampshire, W.Va. 50
Francis Scott Key 60, Winters Mill 44
Frederick 58, Thomas Johnson 52
Friendly 91, Potomac 74
Gaithersburg 63, Clarksburg 57
Gonzaga College, D.C. 70, Bishop McNamara 55
Good Counsel 65, Avalon 50
Great Mills 64, North Point 40
Howard 59, Long Reach 45
Huntingtown 57, Leonardtown 55
Hyattsville Northwestern 85, Parkdale 69
John Carroll 68, Pallotti 60
John F. Kennedy 69, Paint Branch 65
Kenwood 49, Baltimore Chesapeake 48
Lansdowne 80, Eastern Tech 51
Loch Raven 59, Carver Arts & Tech 25
Magruder 41, Poolesville 38
Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 88, Saint James 64
Mt. Hebron 53, Glenelg 41
Mt. St. Joseph’s 86, Gerstell Academy 52
New Town 66, Milford Mill 54
Northern – Cal 66, Calvert 65, OT
Northwest – Mtg 57, Quince Orchard 54
Oakland Mills 72, Hammond 61
Parkville 83, Sparrows Point 62
Patterson Mill 65, North East 44
Perry Hall 58, Towson 53
Pikesville 79, Owings Mills 68
Reservoir 67, Marriotts Ridge 44
River Hill 45, Centennial 41
Rockville 59, Seneca Valley 48
Saint Anselm’s, D.C. 97, Sandy Spring Friends School 36
Springbrook 80, Montgomery Blair 75
St. Charles 73, McDonough 48
St. Frances 78, Glenelg CS 53
Thomas Stone 46, Lackey 44
Watkins Mill 61, Damascus 47
Westlake 81, La Plata 55
Wheaton 46, Albert Einstein 30
Winston Churchill 62, Walt Whitman 58
Woodlawn 66, Randallstown 63
Wootton 68, Bethesda 58
Worcester Prep School 31, Salisbury Christian School 29
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Chesapeake 44, Kenwood 25
Benjamin Franklin High School 69, Overlea 37
Bethesda 55, Wootton 43
Calvert 56, Northern – Cal 47
Chopticon 53, Patuxent 46
Clarksburg 69, Gaithersburg 44
Concordia Prep 53, Friends 44
Damascus 67, Watkins Mill 44
Dunbar 15, SEED 0
Eastern Tech 55, Lansdowne 34
Elizabeth Seton 43, Bishop Ireton, Va. 34
Great Mills 51, North Point 38
Howard 59, Long Reach 20
Huntingtown 39, Leonardtown 33
John F. Kennedy 69, Paint Branch 65
Lackey 59, Thomas Stone 39
Maryvale 52, Saint Timothy’s 29
Montgomery Blair 52, Springbrook 18
Mt. Hebron 46, Glenelg 27
New Town 60, Milford Mill 45
Oakland Mills 58, Hammond 55
Patapsco 48, Dundalk 18
Pikesville 65, Owings Mills 15
Poolesville 55, Magruder 19
Quince Orchard 45, Northwest – Mtg 31
Reservoir 51, Marriotts Ridge 47
River Hill 68, Centennial 36
Rockville 60, Seneca Valley 28
Sherwood 70, Blake 31
St. Charles 80, McDonough 45
St. Peter and Paul 28, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 12
Towson 48, Perry Hall 39
Western STES 44, Catonsville 38
Westlake 65, La Plata 28
Wilde Lake 45, Atholton 34
Winston Churchill 72, Walt Whitman 29
Worcester Prep School 63, Salisbury Christian School 25
