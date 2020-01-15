Listen Live Sports

Wednesday’s Scores

January 15, 2020 11:23 pm
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atholton 57, Wilde Lake 48

Benjamin Franklin High School 68, Overlea 51

Blake 63, Sherwood 54

Calverton 61, Kings Christian 41

Catonsville 60, Western STES 35

Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 51, Barrie 40

Chopticon 63, Patuxent 52

Clear Spring 51, Allegany 42

Dulaney 96, Hereford 58

Dundalk 52, Patapsco 47

Fort Hill 62, Hampshire, W.Va. 50

Francis Scott Key 60, Winters Mill 44

Frederick 58, Thomas Johnson 52

Friendly 91, Potomac 74

Gaithersburg 63, Clarksburg 57

Gonzaga College, D.C. 70, Bishop McNamara 55

Good Counsel 65, Avalon 50

Great Mills 64, North Point 40

Howard 59, Long Reach 45

Huntingtown 57, Leonardtown 55

Hyattsville Northwestern 85, Parkdale 69

John Carroll 68, Pallotti 60

John F. Kennedy 69, Paint Branch 65

Kenwood 49, Baltimore Chesapeake 48

Lansdowne 80, Eastern Tech 51

Loch Raven 59, Carver Arts & Tech 25

Magruder 41, Poolesville 38

Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 88, Saint James 64

Mt. Hebron 53, Glenelg 41

Mt. St. Joseph’s 86, Gerstell Academy 52

New Town 66, Milford Mill 54

Northern – Cal 66, Calvert 65, OT

Northwest – Mtg 57, Quince Orchard 54

Oakland Mills 72, Hammond 61

Parkville 83, Sparrows Point 62

Patterson Mill 65, North East 44

Perry Hall 58, Towson 53

Pikesville 79, Owings Mills 68

Reservoir 67, Marriotts Ridge 44

River Hill 45, Centennial 41

Rockville 59, Seneca Valley 48

Saint Anselm’s, D.C. 97, Sandy Spring Friends School 36

Springbrook 80, Montgomery Blair 75

St. Charles 73, McDonough 48

St. Frances 78, Glenelg CS 53

Thomas Stone 46, Lackey 44

Watkins Mill 61, Damascus 47

Westlake 81, La Plata 55

Wheaton 46, Albert Einstein 30

Winston Churchill 62, Walt Whitman 58

Woodlawn 66, Randallstown 63

Wootton 68, Bethesda 58

Worcester Prep School 31, Salisbury Christian School 29

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Chesapeake 44, Kenwood 25

Benjamin Franklin High School 69, Overlea 37

Bethesda 55, Wootton 43

Calvert 56, Northern – Cal 47

Chopticon 53, Patuxent 46

Clarksburg 69, Gaithersburg 44

Concordia Prep 53, Friends 44

Damascus 67, Watkins Mill 44

Dunbar 15, SEED 0

Eastern Tech 55, Lansdowne 34

Elizabeth Seton 43, Bishop Ireton, Va. 34

Great Mills 51, North Point 38

Howard 59, Long Reach 20

Huntingtown 39, Leonardtown 33

John F. Kennedy 69, Paint Branch 65

Lackey 59, Thomas Stone 39

Maryvale 52, Saint Timothy’s 29

Montgomery Blair 52, Springbrook 18

Mt. Hebron 46, Glenelg 27

New Town 60, Milford Mill 45

Oakland Mills 58, Hammond 55

Patapsco 48, Dundalk 18

Pikesville 65, Owings Mills 15

Poolesville 55, Magruder 19

Quince Orchard 45, Northwest – Mtg 31

Reservoir 51, Marriotts Ridge 47

River Hill 68, Centennial 36

Rockville 60, Seneca Valley 28

Sherwood 70, Blake 31

St. Charles 80, McDonough 45

St. Peter and Paul 28, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 12

Towson 48, Perry Hall 39

Western STES 44, Catonsville 38

Westlake 65, La Plata 28

Wilde Lake 45, Atholton 34

Winston Churchill 72, Walt Whitman 29

Worcester Prep School 63, Salisbury Christian School 25

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

