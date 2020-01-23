Listen Live Sports

Wednesday’s Scores

January 23, 2020 12:01 am
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Curley 68, Chapelgate 56

Archbishop Spalding 66, Calvert Hall College 46

Arundel 73, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 50

Boys Latin 43, Glenelg CS 37

Bullis 65, Landon 62

Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 46, Washington Waldorf 31

Dematha 76, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 34

Fallston 57, Rising Sun 48

Franklin 82, Eastern Tech 57

Frederick 62, Middletown 54

Gilman 73, Gerstell Academy 40

Great Mills 81, Huntingtown 72

Green Street Academy 73, Coppin Academy 60

Hereford 84, Pikesville 77

Leonardtown 67, Patuxent 46

Loch Raven 87, Patapsco 41

Milford Mill 72, Owings Mills 58

Mt Zion 60, Perkiomen School, Pa. 57

National Christian Academy 63, Osbourn Park, Va. 44

New Town 77, Dulaney 66

North County 61, Edgewood 52

North Point 51, La Plata 49

Northern – Cal 59, Chopticon 58

Old Mill 88, Largo 84

Overlea 88, Baltimore Chesapeake 38

Parkville 66, Dundalk 44

Patterson Mill 61, Bohemia Manor 50

Randallstown 80, Western STES 51

Salisbury 49, Holly Grove 38

Salisbury Christian School 54, Gunston Day 28

Severn 53, Indian Creek 46

South Hagerstown 70, Spring Mills, W.Va. 37

Sparrows Point 65, Carver Arts & Tech 56

St. Charles 74, Lackey 48

St. Frances 73, St. Maria Goretti 59

Thomas Stone 75, McDonough 50

Towson 55, Catonsville 28

Westlake 79, Calvert 55

Woodlawn 68, Perry Hall 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bishop Walsh vs. Virginia Academy, Va., ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Catholic 35, Key 13

Baltimore Chesapeake 51, Overlea 45

Broadneck 50, Pasadena Chesapeake 47

Calvert 49, Westlake 46

Carver Arts & Tech 40, Sparrows Point 34

Catonsville 51, Towson 31

Chopticon 47, Northern – Cal 43

Delmarva Christian, Del. 76, St. Peter and Paul 22

Dulaney 64, New Town 55

Eastern Tech 44, Franklin 38

Glenelg CS 56, St. Mary’s 49

Good Counsel 53, St. Mary’s Ryken 42

Great Mills 74, Huntingtown 60

Holly Grove 32, Salisbury 23

Kenwood 31, Lansdowne 30

Leonardtown 42, Patuxent 25

Loch Raven 49, Patapsco 19

McDonough 53, Thomas Stone 36

Mercy 49, Gerstell Academy 42

Milford Mill 56, Owings Mills 13

Mt. De Sales Academy 69, Annapolis Area Christian 30

North Point 65, La Plata 25

Oakland Southern 67, Mountain Ridge 36

Pallotti 52, McDonogh School 50

Parkville 40, Dundalk 21

Pikesville 59, Hereford 38

Pocomoke 48, Crisfield 26

Riverdale Baptist 81, Capitol Christian Academy 49

Saint Paul’s Girls 46, Saint Timothy’s 34

Salisbury Christian School 58, Gunston Day 34

St. Charles 50, Lackey 33

St. John’s Catholic Prep 65, Roland Park Country 47

Woodlawn 33, Perry Hall 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

