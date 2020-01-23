Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Curley 68, Chapelgate 56
Archbishop Spalding 66, Calvert Hall College 46
Arundel 73, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 50
Boys Latin 43, Glenelg CS 37
Bullis 65, Landon 62
Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 46, Washington Waldorf 31
Dematha 76, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 34
Fallston 57, Rising Sun 48
Franklin 82, Eastern Tech 57
Frederick 62, Middletown 54
Gilman 73, Gerstell Academy 40
Great Mills 81, Huntingtown 72
Green Street Academy 73, Coppin Academy 60
Hereford 84, Pikesville 77
Leonardtown 67, Patuxent 46
Loch Raven 87, Patapsco 41
Milford Mill 72, Owings Mills 58
Mt Zion 60, Perkiomen School, Pa. 57
National Christian Academy 63, Osbourn Park, Va. 44
New Town 77, Dulaney 66
North County 61, Edgewood 52
North Point 51, La Plata 49
Northern – Cal 59, Chopticon 58
Old Mill 88, Largo 84
Overlea 88, Baltimore Chesapeake 38
Parkville 66, Dundalk 44
Patterson Mill 61, Bohemia Manor 50
Randallstown 80, Western STES 51
Salisbury 49, Holly Grove 38
Salisbury Christian School 54, Gunston Day 28
Severn 53, Indian Creek 46
South Hagerstown 70, Spring Mills, W.Va. 37
Sparrows Point 65, Carver Arts & Tech 56
St. Charles 74, Lackey 48
St. Frances 73, St. Maria Goretti 59
Thomas Stone 75, McDonough 50
Towson 55, Catonsville 28
Westlake 79, Calvert 55
Woodlawn 68, Perry Hall 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bishop Walsh vs. Virginia Academy, Va., ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Catholic 35, Key 13
Baltimore Chesapeake 51, Overlea 45
Broadneck 50, Pasadena Chesapeake 47
Calvert 49, Westlake 46
Carver Arts & Tech 40, Sparrows Point 34
Catonsville 51, Towson 31
Chopticon 47, Northern – Cal 43
Delmarva Christian, Del. 76, St. Peter and Paul 22
Dulaney 64, New Town 55
Eastern Tech 44, Franklin 38
Glenelg CS 56, St. Mary’s 49
Good Counsel 53, St. Mary’s Ryken 42
Great Mills 74, Huntingtown 60
Holly Grove 32, Salisbury 23
Kenwood 31, Lansdowne 30
Leonardtown 42, Patuxent 25
Loch Raven 49, Patapsco 19
McDonough 53, Thomas Stone 36
Mercy 49, Gerstell Academy 42
Milford Mill 56, Owings Mills 13
Mt. De Sales Academy 69, Annapolis Area Christian 30
North Point 65, La Plata 25
Oakland Southern 67, Mountain Ridge 36
Pallotti 52, McDonogh School 50
Parkville 40, Dundalk 21
Pikesville 59, Hereford 38
Pocomoke 48, Crisfield 26
Riverdale Baptist 81, Capitol Christian Academy 49
Saint Paul’s Girls 46, Saint Timothy’s 34
Salisbury Christian School 58, Gunston Day 34
St. Charles 50, Lackey 33
St. John’s Catholic Prep 65, Roland Park Country 47
Woodlawn 33, Perry Hall 26
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
