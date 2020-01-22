Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 53, Prince Edward County 46
Appomattox 56, Halifax County 49
Battlefield 62, Gar-Field 30
Blue Ridge School 75, Oak Hill Academy 40
Broad Run 61, Riverside 54
Carlisle 70, Fuqua School 51
Chantilly 84, George Marshall 72
Chilhowie 57, Castlewood 55
Christiansburg 66, Blacksburg 52
Covington 75, Craig County 42
Fort Chiswell 55, Carroll County 47
Franklin 58, Surry County 54, OT
GW-Danville 50, Liberty Christian 49
George Wythe-Richmond 65, Clover Hill 37
Goochland 63, Randolph-Henry 31
Hampton Roads 41, StoneBridge School 34
Heritage-Lynchburg 50, Liberty-Bedford 49
Huguenot 85, Manchester 64
James River-Midlothian 57, Midlothian 46
James Robinson 59, Herndon 56
Jefferson Forest 68, Staunton River 40
Jefferson, W.Va. 74, Sherando 65
Lake Braddock 80, Langley 50
Lancaster 72, Essex 48
Liberty-Bealeton 65, Warren County 54
Lloyd Bird 67, Powhatan 36
Massaponax 60, Mountain View 43
Monacan 53, Cosby 42
National Christian Academy, Md. 63, Osbourn Park 44
North Stafford 58, James Monroe 50
Northside 73, Salem 69
Page County 58, Luray 49
Parry McCluer 41, Narrows 35
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 70, Franklin County 51
Riverheads 65, Waynesboro 43
Rustburg 46, William Campbell 42
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 44, Flint Hill School 36
Spotswood 68, R.E. Lee-Staunton 54
Strasburg 54, Clarke County 38
West Potomac 58, Westfield 49
Wilson Memorial 58, Monticello 44
Woodbridge 49, Colonial Forge 27
Woodrow Wilson 66, Lakeland 65, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bishop Walsh, Md. vs. Virginia Academy, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 54, James River-Buchanan 28
Blacksburg 67, Christiansburg 34
Briar Woods 62, Loudoun County 42
Carlisle 48, Fuqua School 14
Chancellor 51, Riverbend 40
Clover Hill 51, George Wythe-Richmond 11
Floyd County 61, Giles 47
Galax 47, Eastern Montgomery 25
Gar-Field 46, Battlefield 10
Glenvar 42, Northside 37
Hampton Roads 48, StoneBridge School 13
James Monroe 49, Fredericksburg Christian 46
Matoaca 67, Lee-Davis 25
Millbrook 79, Stone Bridge 47
Miller School 79, Stuart Hall 40
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 58, Albemarle 29
PikeView, W.Va. 80, Graham 38
Potomac 59, Patriot 39
Roanoke Catholic 68, Chatham Hall 15
Rye Cove 55, Holston 44
Smithfield 54, Tabb 22
St. John Paul the Great 63, St. Catherine’s 56
Staunton River 64, Rockbridge County 41
Surry County 63, Franklin 29
Tandem Friends School 47, Chelsea Academy 39
Walsingham Academy 57, Christchurch 46
Woodrow Wilson 68, Lakeland 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.