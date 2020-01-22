Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 53, Prince Edward County 46

Appomattox 56, Halifax County 49

Battlefield 62, Gar-Field 30

Blue Ridge School 75, Oak Hill Academy 40

Broad Run 61, Riverside 54

Carlisle 70, Fuqua School 51

Chantilly 84, George Marshall 72

Chilhowie 57, Castlewood 55

Christiansburg 66, Blacksburg 52

Covington 75, Craig County 42

Fort Chiswell 55, Carroll County 47

Franklin 58, Surry County 54, OT

GW-Danville 50, Liberty Christian 49

George Wythe-Richmond 65, Clover Hill 37

Goochland 63, Randolph-Henry 31

Hampton Roads 41, StoneBridge School 34

Heritage-Lynchburg 50, Liberty-Bedford 49

Huguenot 85, Manchester 64

James River-Midlothian 57, Midlothian 46

James Robinson 59, Herndon 56

Jefferson Forest 68, Staunton River 40

Jefferson, W.Va. 74, Sherando 65

Lake Braddock 80, Langley 50

Lancaster 72, Essex 48

Liberty-Bealeton 65, Warren County 54

Lloyd Bird 67, Powhatan 36

Massaponax 60, Mountain View 43

Monacan 53, Cosby 42

National Christian Academy, Md. 63, Osbourn Park 44

North Stafford 58, James Monroe 50

Northside 73, Salem 69

Page County 58, Luray 49

Parry McCluer 41, Narrows 35

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 70, Franklin County 51

Riverheads 65, Waynesboro 43

Rustburg 46, William Campbell 42

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 44, Flint Hill School 36

Spotswood 68, R.E. Lee-Staunton 54

Strasburg 54, Clarke County 38

West Potomac 58, Westfield 49

Wilson Memorial 58, Monticello 44

Woodbridge 49, Colonial Forge 27

Woodrow Wilson 66, Lakeland 65, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bishop Walsh, Md. vs. Virginia Academy, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 54, James River-Buchanan 28

Blacksburg 67, Christiansburg 34

Briar Woods 62, Loudoun County 42

Carlisle 48, Fuqua School 14

Chancellor 51, Riverbend 40

Clover Hill 51, George Wythe-Richmond 11

Floyd County 61, Giles 47

Galax 47, Eastern Montgomery 25

Gar-Field 46, Battlefield 10

Glenvar 42, Northside 37

Hampton Roads 48, StoneBridge School 13

James Monroe 49, Fredericksburg Christian 46

Matoaca 67, Lee-Davis 25

Millbrook 79, Stone Bridge 47

Miller School 79, Stuart Hall 40

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 58, Albemarle 29

PikeView, W.Va. 80, Graham 38

Potomac 59, Patriot 39

Roanoke Catholic 68, Chatham Hall 15

Rye Cove 55, Holston 44

Smithfield 54, Tabb 22

St. John Paul the Great 63, St. Catherine’s 56

Staunton River 64, Rockbridge County 41

Surry County 63, Franklin 29

Tandem Friends School 47, Chelsea Academy 39

Walsingham Academy 57, Christchurch 46

Woodrow Wilson 68, Lakeland 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

