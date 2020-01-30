Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appomattox 68, William Campbell 41
Bluefield, W.Va. 92, Graham 66
Brooke Point 79, Liberty-Bealeton 55
C.D. Hylton 69, James Monroe 61
Carmel 74, Fuqua School 61
Carroll County 61, James River-Buchanan 59
East Rockingham 82, Strasburg 66
Eastern View 77, Lee-Davis 41
Fairfax 65, Annandale 37
Floyd County 78, Glenvar 71
Fort Chiswell 75, Bland County 49
Franklin County 56, Bassett 53
George Wythe-Richmond 70, Powhatan 40
Grafton 61, York 46
Greensville County 65, Surry County 22
Holy Cross Regional Catholic 62, Brunswick Academy 53
Huguenot 88, Midlothian 64
J.I. Burton 63, Lebanon 55
Jamestown 78, Bruton 55
Lafayette 39, Tabb 31
Lloyd Bird 72, Clover Hill 58
Louisa 71, North Stafford 67
Maggie L. Walker GS 55, Nottoway 46
Manchester 73, Cosby 61
Massanutten Military 66, Chelsea Academy 59
Monacan 66, James River-Midlothian 61
Page County 66, Rappahannock County 58
Park View-Sterling 78, Brunswick 66
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 51, Harrisonburg 48
Patriot 61, Forest Park 54
Poquoson 39, New Kent 35
Radford 48, Alleghany 41
Randolph-Henry 64, Altavista 62
Rock Ridge 92, Fauquier 67
Smithfield 77, Warhill 49
Stuarts Draft 102, Waynesboro 82
Sussex Central 48, Franklin 46
Trinity Episcopal 85, St. John Paul the Great 76
Turner Ashby 57, Wilson Memorial 55
Williamsburg Christian Academy 87, Isle of Wight Academy 81
Windsor 51, Appomattox Regional GS 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Churchland vs. Grassfield, ccd.
Culpeper vs. Millbrook, ppd.
Grundy vs. Patrick Henry-Glade Spring, ppd.
Highland-Monterey vs. Covington, ppd. to Feb 14th.
Stuart Hall vs. Bath County, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Douglas Freeman 46, Varina 40
Eastern Montgomery 59, Narrows 42
Fairfax 61, Annandale 32
Forest Park 41, Patriot 38
Fort Defiance 52, Broadway 38
Franklin 48, Sussex Central 43
Franklin County 61, Bassett 14
George Wythe-Wytheville 59, Graham 23
Holy Cross Regional Catholic 43, Brunswick Academy 37
Jefferson, W.Va. 72, John Handley 20
Maggie L. Walker GS 34, Western Albemarle 32
Massanutten Military 59, Chelsea Academy 44
Millbrook 94, Culpeper 16
Page County 61, Rappahannock County 50
Poquoson 29, Mathews 28
Potomac Falls 37, John Champe 31
Radford 54, Galax 43
Southampton 49, Bluestone 35
Staunton River 53, Jefferson Forest 30
Surry County 67, Greensville County 12
Windsor 24, Appomattox Regional GS 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Churchland vs. Grassfield, ccd.
Highland-Monterey vs. Covington, ppd. to Feb 14th.
