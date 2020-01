By The Associated Press

FOOTBALL National Football League

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Shelton Gibson and RB Elijah Holyfield. Placed G Brandon Brooks and DE Daeshon Hall on IR. Signed OT Dieugot Joseph to the practice squad. Released LB Deshaun Davis from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Ron Rivera coach.

