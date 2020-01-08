Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Acquired C Eric Haase from Cleveland for cash considerations.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Golden State coach Steve Kerr $25,000 for verbally abusing a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following an ejection during a Jan. 6 game against Sacramento.

FOOTBALL National Football League

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Announced the resignation of special teams coordinator John Fassel to take the same position with Dallas.

COLLEGE

BIG 12 CONFERENCE — Fined West Virginia coach Bob Huggins $10,000 for referring to an officiating crew as “three blind mice” after a Jan. 4 loss at Kansas.

EAST CAROLINA — Announced the retirement of defensive line coach Jeff Hanson.

GEORGIA — QB Jake Fromm announced he will enter the NFL draft.

OREGON STATE — Signed football coach Jonathan Smith to a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season.

PITTSBURGH — Agreed to terms with men’s basketball coach Jeff Capel on a two-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

