Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Acquired C Eric Haase from Cleveland for cash considerations. Designated RHP Dario Agrazal for assignment.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Extended the contract of Craig Counsell through the 2023 season.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with INF Asdrúbal Cabrera and 1B Eric Thames on one-year contracts.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed OF Isaac Benard to a contract extension.

Advertisement

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed LHP Lars Liquori.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed LHP Anthony Auletta to a contract extension. Signed RHP Brendan Butler, RHP Kevin Long, and RHP Hemly Suero.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Tim Ponto to a contract extension.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Junior Harding.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Blake Adams, C Austin Biggar and INF Adam Sasser.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Golden State coach Steve Kerr $25,000 for verbally abusing a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following an ejection during a Jan. 6 game against Sacramento. Fined New York Knicks F/C Bobby Portis $25,000 for recklessly making contact above the shoulders of an airborne shooter during a Jan. 7 game.

MIAMI HEAT — Signed G Gabe Vincent. Waived G Daryl Macon.

FOOTBALL National Football League

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Announced the resignation of special teams coordinator John Fassel to take the same position with Dallas.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Joe Judge coach.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Extended the contract of DB Brian Walker.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Barrett Hayton.

CALGARY FLAMES — Agreed to terms with D Rasmus Andersson on a six-year contract extension.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Re-signed G Earl Edwards Jr., through the 2020 season.

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed D Tristan Blackmon to a three-year contract extension through the 2022 season, with a club option for 2023.

MEMPHIS 901 FC — Named Tim Howard sporting director.

National Women’s Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Acquired F Katie Stengel and the 22nd overall draft pick from Utah Royals FC for Houston’s natural second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 NWSL College Drafts.

SKY BLUE FC — Acquired F Margaret “Midge” Purce and the natural 2021 first round draft pick from Portland Thorns FC for MF Raquel “Rocky” Rodriguez.

COLLEGE

BIG 12 CONFERENCE — Fined West Virginia coach Bob Huggins $10,000 for referring to an officiating crew as “three blind mice” after a Jan. 4 loss at Kansas.

ALBANY (NY) — Named Vic Cegles as deputy athletic director and Leslie Moore as associate athletic director for facilities, scheduling and game operations.

EAST CAROLINA — Announced the retirement of defensive line coach Jeff Hanson.

GEORGIA — QB Jake Fromm announced he will enter the NFL draft.

MINNESOTA — S Antoine Winfield Jr. announced he will enter the NFL draft.

OREGON STATE — Signed football coach Jonathan Smith to a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season.

PITTSBURGH — Agreed to terms with men’s basketball coach Jeff Capel on a two-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

SAN DIEGO STATE — Announced the retirement of Rocky Long football coach. Promoted defensive line coach Brady Hoke to football coach.

WISCONSIN — C Tyler Biadasz announced he will enter the NFL draft.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.