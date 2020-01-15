Listen Live Sports

Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

January 15, 2020 5:04 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired LHP Jeffrey Springs from the Texas Rangers for 1B/OF Sam Travis. Designated LHP Bobby Poyner for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired 3B James Nelson and cash considerations from the Miami Marlins for LHP Stephen Tarpley.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed C Robinson Chirinos and 3B Todd Frazier to one-year contracts.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Zack Cozart on unconditional release waivers.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed F Tariq Owens to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Larry Fitzgerald to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Pete Hoener tight ends coach; Jim Hostler wide receivers coach; Randy Jordan running backs coach; John Matsko offensive line coach; Drew Terrell assistant wide receivers coach; Travelle Wharton assistant offensive line coach; Ken Zampese quarterbacks coach; Chris Harris defensive backs coach; Sam Mills III defensive line coach; Richard Rodgers assistant defensive backs coach; Steve Russ linebackers coach; Brent Vieselmeyer assistant defensive backs coach; nickel coach; Luke Del Rio offensive quality control coach; Ben Jacobs assistant special teams coach; Vincent Rivera defensive quality control coach; and Todd Storm offensive quality control coach.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Michael Chaput from Tucson (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Brian Lashoff to Grand Rapids (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Fired coach Gerard Gallant. Named Peter DeBoer coach.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Announced G Felix Sandström was reassigned to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

OLYMPIC SPORTS
Athletics Integrity Unit

AIU — Suspended runner Alfred Kipketer for failing to make himself available for doping tests.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

CHICAGO FIRE — Named Adin Brown goalkeeper coach.

LA GALAXY — Signed G Eric Lopez.

NASHVILLE SC — Signed M Tah Brian Anunga.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Announced the club and M Jon Erice have agreed to a mutual contract termination.

United Soccer League

USL — Announced Tampa Bay Rowdies U23 will join USL League Two for the 2020 season.

COLLEGE

AUBURN — Named Tim Hudson volunteer assistant and pitching coach.

BOISE STATE — Promoted Eric Kiesau to offensive coordinator.

CLEMSON — WR Tee Higgins will enter the NFL draft.

MISSOURI STATE — Named Bobby Petrino football coach.

POST (Conn.) — Named Ray Skjold baseball coach.

SETON HALL — Named Tatum Colitz senior associate athletics director for compliance & student-athlete development coach/SWA.

