Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired LHP Jeffrey Springs from the Texas Rangers for 1B/OF Sam Travis. Designated LHP Bobby Poyner for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired 3B James Nelson and cash considerations from the Miami Marlins for LHP Stephen Tarpley.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with C Robinson Chirinos and 3B Todd Frazier on one-year contracts. Designated LHP Kyle Bird and LHP Jeffrey Springs for assignment.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Alex Wood on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Casey Sadler for assignment.

Advertisement

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Zack Cozart on unconditional release waivers.

Frontier League

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Traded RHP Carter Hope to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the American Association for OF Chase Harris and future considerations.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded 2B Trey Hair to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the American Association for LHP Aaron Ford, RHP Michael Hope, and 1B Jake Vieth.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Damion Lee to a multiyear contract. Signed F Marquese Chriss.

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed F Tariq Owens to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Larry Fitzgerald to a one-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB DaShaun Amos to a reserve/future contract.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Announced the retirement of TE Antonio Gates.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Pete Hoener tight ends coach; Jim Hostler wide receivers coach; Randy Jordan running backs coach; John Matsko offensive line coach; Drew Terrell assistant wide receivers coach; Travelle Wharton assistant offensive line coach; Ken Zampese quarterbacks coach; Chris Harris defensive backs coach; Sam Mills III defensive line coach; Richard Rodgers assistant defensive backs coach; Steve Russ linebackers coach; Brent Vieselmeyer assistant defensive backs coach; nickel coach; Luke Del Rio offensive quality control coach; Ben Jacobs assistant special teams coach; Vincent Rivera defensive quality control coach; and Todd Storm offensive quality control coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Michael Chaput from Tucson (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Brian Lashoff to Grand Rapids (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Fired coach Gerard Gallant. Named Peter DeBoer coach.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Announced G Felix Sandström was reassigned to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

OLYMPIC SPORTS Athletics Integrity Unit

AIU — Suspended runner Alfred Kipketer for failing to make himself available for doping tests.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

CHICAGO FIRE — Named Adin Brown goalkeeper coach.

LA GALAXY — Signed G Eric Lopez.

LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired G Kenneth Vermeer using targeted allocation money.

NASHVILLE SC — Signed M Tah Brian Anunga.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Announced the club and M Jon Erice have agreed to a mutual contract termination.

United Soccer League

USL — Announced Tampa Bay Rowdies U23 will join USL League Two for the 2020 season.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Granted Northwestern graduate QB T.J. Green a sixth year of eligibility and will be eligible to compete in the upcoming 2020 season.

AUBURN — Named Tim Hudson volunteer assistant and pitching coach.

BOISE STATE — Promoted Eric Kiesau to offensive coordinator.

CLEMSON — WR Tee Higgins will enter the NFL draft.

CUMBERLAND, TENN. — Announced the resignation of women’s volleyball coach Kathy Slaughter. Promoted Hannah Vadakin to women”s volleyball coach.

LSU — WR Justin Jefferson, S Grant Delpit, OL Saahdiq Charles, OL Lloyd Cushnberry, LB Patrick Queen and LB Jacob Phillips will enter the NFL draft.

MISSOURI STATE — Named Bobby Petrino football coach.

POST (Conn.) — Named Ray Skjold baseball coach.

RUTGERS — Named Bob Fraser linebackers coach.

SETON HALL — Named Tatum Colitz senior associate athletics director for compliance & student-athlete development coach/SWA.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.