Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned RHP Dylan Covey outright to Charlotte (IL).

DETROI TIGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Héctor Santiago on a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated RHP Heath Fillmyer for assignment. Signed OF Alex Gordon to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed 3B Josh Donaldson to a four-year contract.

Advertisement

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed C Joe Hudson and INF José Marmolejos to minor league contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned LHP Kyle Bird outright to Nashville (PCL). Signed RHP Juan Nicasio to a minor league contract. Promoted Sean Decker to executive vice president, sports and entertainment; Starr Gulledge to senior vice president, finance and Mike Healy senior vice president, venue operations and guest experience.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed LHPs Chris Nunn and Chris Rusin, OFs Rafael Ortega and Shane Robinson and INFs Charlie Culberson, Pete Kozma, Peter O’Brien and Yangervis Solarte to minor league contracts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Ed Lucas minor league hitting coordinator; Bryan Leslie minor league assistant pitching coordinator; Rob Hulbert minor league analyst-innovation/integrated sports performance; Ryan Silberg assistant-performance/integrated sports performance; Jim Henderson pitching coach and Lanning Tucker trainer of San Antonio (PCL); Chuckie Caufield hitting coach, Fred Dabney pitching coach, Néstor Corredor coach, Paul Moeller development coach and Jason Morriss strength and conditioning specialist of Biloxi (SL); Nick Childs pitching coach, Bobby Spain hitting coach, David Tufo coach and Michael O’Neal development coach of Carolina (Carolina); Carson Cross pitching coach of Wisconsin (MWL); Liu Rodríguez manager, Kevin Walsh pitching coach, Robert Riggins development coach and Andrew Staehling trainer of Rocky Mountain (Pioneer); Brock Hammitt development coach and BJ Downie trainer of the AZL Brewers Blue; Nick Stanley manager, Michael Schlact pitching coach and Brandon Macias hitting coach of the AZL Brewers Gold; Mike Habas hitting coach and Luis Fermin strength and conditioning coach of the DSL Brewers/Blue Jays; and Elias Rodriguez clubhouse attendant of the Dominican Republic base.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed LHP Francisco Liriano, INF Neil Walker and RHPs Bud Norris and Drew Storen to minor league contracts.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with C Matt Wieters on a one-year contract.

Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed INF Javier Betancourt.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed OF David Harris to a contract extension.

Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed C Cameron Day-Suggs.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Austin Rubick.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Mark Hendricks.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Announced Larry Fitzgerald has purchased a minority stake in the club.

FOOTBALL National Football League

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Named Jay Gruden offensive coordinator.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Announced the retirement of QB Eli Manning.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed RB Jordan Robinson and DEs David Kenney and Meffy Koloamatangi.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Dennis Cholowski from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned G Igor Shesterkin and F Phillip Di Giuseppe to Hartford (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Ontario F Martin Frk one game.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Reassigned G Felix Sandström to Reading (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed G Fred Emmings.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired D Érik Godoy on permanent transfer from Atlético Colón (Superliga-Argentina).

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Traded M Dani Weatherholt to Reign FC for a 2021 second-round draft pick.

SKY BLUE — Agreed to terms with D Estelle Johnson on a one-year contract.

United Soccer League

LEAGUE TWO — Announced the addition of the Bascome Bermuda franchise, to begin play this year.

COLLEGE

BIG 12 CONFERENCE — Suspended four players Kansas F Silvio De Sousa, who already had been suspended indefinitely by the Jayhawks, was given a 12-game suspension; G David McCormack, was suspended two games; Kansas State F James Love received an eight-game suspension and F Antonio Gordon got three games.

ARMY — Named Cody Worley quarterbacks coach.

KANSAS — Suspended men’s basketball C Silvio de Sousa indefinitely for his part in a brawl during Tuesday’s game.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.