Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

January 29, 2020 3:00 pm
 
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Signed RHP Brady Rodgers and Cs Taylor Davis and Bryan Holaday to minor league contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed SS Calten Daal and RHPs Austin Adams, Alec Asher, Parker Bridwell, Joey Krehbiel, Casey Lawrence, Juan Minaya and Chris Rowley to minor league contracts.

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Traded RHP Hunter McMahon to Minnesota for RHP Ryne Harper.

Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed C Jake Romanski.

Advertisement
Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Mat Latos.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Rich Hurtado vice president of football administration.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Jerry Gray defensive backs coach.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed WR Kenny Shaw.

HOCKEY

USA HOCKEY — Named N.Y. Rangers assistant general manager Chris Drury general manager of the 2020 Men’s National Team.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed G David Jensen.

        The best federal employee is an informed one. Let us help with the newly revamped Federal News Network app. Download it to your device today!

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
1|29 Operational Energy Summit 2020
1|29 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots perform 'Elephant Walk'

Today in History

2002: President George Bush nicknames 'axis of evil' during SOTU