Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Signed RHP Brady Rodgers and Cs Taylor Davis and Bryan Holaday to minor league contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed SS Calten Daal and RHPs Austin Adams, Alec Asher, Parker Bridwell, Joey Krehbiel, Casey Lawrence, Juan Minaya and Chris Rowley to minor league contracts.

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Traded RHP Hunter McMahon to Minnesota for RHP Ryne Harper.

Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed C Jake Romanski.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Mat Latos.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Rich Hurtado vice president of football administration.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Jerry Gray defensive backs coach.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed WR Kenny Shaw.

HOCKEY

USA HOCKEY — Named N.Y. Rangers assistant general manager Chris Drury general manager of the 2020 Men’s National Team.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed G David Jensen.

