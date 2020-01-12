Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Welp scores 18 to carry UC Irvine past Hawaii 74-60

January 12, 2020 1:03 am
 
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Collin Welp came off the bench to score 18 points to lead UC Irvine to a 74-60 win over Hawaii on Saturday night.

Evan Leonard had 14 points for UC Irvine (9-8, 1-0 Big West Conference). Eyassu Worku added 13 points. Brad Greene had 13 points and 21 rebounds for the hosts.

Samuta Avea had 14 points for the Rainbow Warriors (10-6, 1-1). Eddie Stansberry added 11 points.

UC Irvine faces Cal State Fullerton on the road on Wednesday. Hawaii matches up against Cal Poly at home on Thursday.

