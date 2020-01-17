Listen Live Sports

Wertz, Santa Clara host Pacific

January 17, 2020 6:45 am
 
Pacific (15-5, 3-1) vs. Santa Clara (15-4, 2-2)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jahlil Tripp and Pacific will battle Trey Wertz and Santa Clara. The senior Tripp has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20 over his last five games. Wertz, a sophomore, is averaging 12 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Tripp is averaging 14.8 points and 8.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Tigers. Gary Chivichyan is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 9.8 points per game. The Broncos have been led by Wertz, who is averaging 12.1 points.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Tigers have scored 78.3 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 68.8 per game they put up over 14 non-conference games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Tripp has accounted for 46 percent of all Pacific field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 23 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Broncos are 13-0 when they score at least 70 points and 2-4 when they fall shy of that total. The Tigers are 13-0 when they hold opponents to 66 points or fewer and 2-5 whenever opponents exceed 66 points.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Pacific’s Chivichyan has attempted 108 3-pointers and connected on 38.9 percent of them, and is 7 for 23 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Santa Clara is ranked second in the WCC with an average of 72.8 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

