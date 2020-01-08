Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Western Carolina tops VMI 97-85

January 8, 2020 9:45 pm
 
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Carlos Dotson, Matt Halvorsen and Mason Faulkner scored 20 points apiece as Western Carolina beat VMI 97-85 on Wednesday night.

Faulkner also had 10 rebounds and nine assists, and Dotson grabbed 13 rebounds. Halvorsen made four of WCU’s 11 3-pointers and Faulkner added three.

Tyler Harris had 13 points for WCU (11-3, 3-0 Southern Conference), which won its fourth straight game. WCU totaled 59 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Garrett Gilkeson had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Keydets (5-12, 0-4), who have now lost five games in a row. Jake Stephens and Myles Lewis each had 13 points.

Western Carolina plays Mercer at home on Saturday. VMI matches up against East Tennessee State on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

