Western Kentucky beats Middle Tennessee 69-53

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Taveion Hollingsworth had 18 points and six rebounds as Western Kentucky topped Middle Tennessee 69-53 on Saturday.

Josh Anderson had 15 points and six rebounds for Western Kentucky (10-6, 3-1 Conference USA). Carson Williams added 14 points and eight rebounds. Jeremiah Gambrell had six rebounds for the visiting team.

Western Kentucky dominated the first half and led 42-24 at the break. The Hilltoppers’ 27 second-half points were a season low for the team.

Reggie Scurry had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Raiders (4-13, 0-4), who have now lost eight games in a row. C.J. Jones added 13 points. Jayce Johnson had 13 points.

Western Kentucky plays Old Dominion at home on Thursday. Middle Tennessee matches up against Florida Atlantic on the road on Thursday.

