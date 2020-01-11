Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Western Kentucky beats Middle Tennessee 69-53

January 11, 2020 8:35 pm
 
< a min read
      

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Taveion Hollingsworth had 18 points and six rebounds as Western Kentucky topped Middle Tennessee 69-53 on Saturday.

Josh Anderson had 15 points and six rebounds for Western Kentucky (10-6, 3-1 Conference USA). Carson Williams added 14 points and eight rebounds. Jeremiah Gambrell had six rebounds for the visiting team.

Western Kentucky dominated the first half and led 42-24 at the break. The Hilltoppers’ 27 second-half points were a season low for the team.

Reggie Scurry had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Raiders (4-13, 0-4), who have now lost eight games in a row. C.J. Jones added 13 points. Jayce Johnson had 13 points.

Advertisement

Western Kentucky plays Old Dominion at home on Thursday. Middle Tennessee matches up against Florida Atlantic on the road on Thursday.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program