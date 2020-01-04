Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
White, Johnson carry Western Michigan past Ohio 77-65

January 4, 2020 7:54 pm
 
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — B. Artis White and Brandon Johnson scored 18 points apiece as Western Michigan topped Ohio 77-65 on Saturday.

Titus Wright added 16 points for the Broncos, while Michael Flowers chipped in 15. Johnson also had eight rebounds for the Broncos, while Flowers posted seven rebounds.

The game marked the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.

Ben Vander Plas had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Bobcats (8-6). Jordan Dartis added 14 points. Jason Preston had 11 points and seven assists.

Western Michigan (8-6) plays Akron on the road on Tuesday. Ohio plays Eastern Michigan at home on Tuesday.

