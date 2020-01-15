Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

White leads Houston past SMU 71-62

January 15, 2020 11:39 pm
 
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — Fabian White Jr. recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds to carry Houston to a 71-62 win over SMU on Wednesday night.

Caleb Mills had 15 points for Houston (13-4, 3-1 American Athletic Conference). Nate Hinton added 14 points and nine rebounds. DeJon Jarreau had eight rebounds.

The Cougars have won seven of the last eight games and 11 of their last 13.

SMU scored 20 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Advertisement

Kendric Davis had 19 points and six assists for the Mustangs (12-4, 2-2). Feron Hunt added 14 points and four blocks. Tyson Jolly had eight rebounds.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Houston takes on No. 16 Wichita State on the road on Saturday. SMU plays Temple at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
1|15 AFCEA Bethesda Health IT Summit 2020
1|16 AFCEA DC January Luncheon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2020 National Guard Biathlon Western Regionals

Today in History

1883: Pendleton Civil Service Reform Act passed