Wieck’s perfect night leads Navy past Holy Cross 81-66

January 29, 2020 9:52 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Evan Wieck scored a career-high 24 points on a perfect night shooting and Navy beat Holy Cross 81-66 on Wednesday night.

Wieck made all 10 of his field-goal attempts and all four foul shots with four rebounds, three assists and no turnovers.

The 6-foot-8 forward became the third player in Navy men’s basketball history to finish perfect from the field with at least 10 shot attempts. NBA Hall of Famer David Robinson had a 12-for-12 performance and Kevin Sinnett went 10 for 10.

Wieck went 5 of 5 in the first half and Navy (12-8, 6-3 Patriot League) led 37-23. He scored on a pair of low-post moves and Cam Davis made a step-back, and a pull-up jumper on back-to-back possessions, and the Midshipmen closed the half on a 15-3 run. Davis had 15 points and John Carter Jr. added 14.

Austin Butler and Joe Pridgen each scored 20 points to lead Holy Cross (3-19, 2-7).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

