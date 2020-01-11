Listen Live Sports

Wieskamp scores 26 points, Iowa routs No. 12 Maryland 67-49

January 11, 2020 12:37 am
 
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Joe Wieskamp scored 26 points, Big Ten scoring leader Luka Garza had 21 and Iowa beat No. 12 Maryland 67-49 on Friday night.

Garza added 13 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season.

Wieskamp and Garza had 32 of Iowa’s 38 first-half points. The Hawkeyes (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) got more balanced scoring in the second half, leading by as much as 22 points.

Maryland (13-3, 3-2) was held to its second-lowest point total of the season. Jalen Smith scored 13 points for the Terrapins.

NO. 6 BUTLER 70, PROVIDENCE 58

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Kamar Baldwin scored 17 points and Bryce Golden had 14 and Butler held Providence scoreless for the first 6 1/2 minutes.

Jordan Tucker scored 17 points for the Bulldogs (15-1, 3-0 Big East). They have won six in a row.

Alpha Diallo scored 21 points for Providence (10-7, 3-1).

___

