William & Mary 59, Northeastern 58

NORTHEASTERN (11-11)

Roland 7-14 3-3 18, Walker 4-10 2-4 10, Boursiquot 6-10 0-2 12, Brace 2-4 1-2 6, Walters 2-4 0-0 4, Strong 1-6 0-2 2, Eboigbodin 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 2-2 1-1 6, Franklin 0-0 0-0 0, Emanga 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 7-14 58.

WILLIAM & MARY (16-7)

Loewe 3-10 2-3 9, Scott 0-3 2-2 2, Van Vliet 2-11 3-4 7, Knight 5-12 7-8 17, Barnes 3-5 0-0 6, Hamilton 1-2 3-3 5, Blair 4-6 2-2 11, Hermanovskis 0-0 0-0 0, Ayesa 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-51 19-22 59.

Halftime_Northeastern 29-24. 3-Point Goals_Northeastern 3-11 (Brace 1-1, Smith 1-1, Roland 1-4, Boursiquot 0-1, Emanga 0-1, Walker 0-1, Strong 0-2), William & Mary 2-17 (Blair 1-2, Loewe 1-4, Ayesa 0-1, Barnes 0-1, Knight 0-2, Scott 0-2, Van Vliet 0-5). Fouled Out_Eboigbodin. Rebounds_Northeastern 27 (Roland, Walters 6), William & Mary 33 (Van Vliet 12). Assists_Northeastern 10 (Walker 4), William & Mary 9 (Loewe, Scott, Van Vliet, Knight 2). Total Fouls_Northeastern 20, William & Mary 16. A_3,405 (8,600).

