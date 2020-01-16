Listen Live Sports

William & Mary 77, Delaware 68

January 16, 2020 9:30 pm
 
WILLIAM & MARY (14-5)

Loewe 3-6 2-3 9, Knight 6-18 11-12 25, Scott 2-8 0-1 5, Van Vliet 2-9 4-4 8, Hamilton 2-7 3-3 7, Ayesa 5-5 0-0 14, Blair 3-5 0-0 6, Hermanovskis 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-59 20-23 77.

DELAWARE (12-7)

Darling 5-13 1-1 13, Allen 5-16 3-4 17, Anderson 9-17 2-3 25, Mutts 0-2 0-0 0, Goss 1-1 1-2 3, Painter 4-5 0-1 8, Asamoah 0-0 0-0 0, Cushing 1-3 0-0 2, McCoy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 7-11 68.

Halftime_William & Mary 39-33. 3-Point Goals_William & Mary 9-24 (Ayesa 4-4, Knight 2-6, Hermanovskis 1-1, Loewe 1-3, Scott 1-5, Blair 0-1, Van Vliet 0-4), Delaware 11-26 (Anderson 5-8, Allen 4-11, Darling 2-6, Cushing 0-1). Fouled Out_Mutts. Rebounds_William & Mary 35 (Knight 14), Delaware 29 (Painter 9). Assists_William & Mary 13 (Scott 7), Delaware 10 (Anderson 4). Total Fouls_William & Mary 12, Delaware 17. A_1,955 (5,000).

