William & Mary 88, James Madison 75

January 23, 2020 9:25 pm
 
JAMES MADISON (8-11)

Banks 5-14 10-10 24, Lewis 7-16 4-5 22, Parker 3-10 6-8 14, Wilson 2-6 0-0 4, Christmas 1-4 2-2 5, Jacobs 3-3 0-1 6, Wooden 0-3 0-0 0, Pinkard 0-0 0-0 0, J.Harvey 0-3 0-0 0, Dobbs 0-0 0-0 0, Richey 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 22-26 75.

WILLIAM & MARY (15-6)

Knight 6-11 6-8 19, Scott 2-8 2-2 7, Van Vliet 9-13 0-1 22, Loewe 7-8 0-0 18, Hamilton 2-3 2-2 6, Ayesa 2-4 0-0 6, Barnes 2-6 0-0 4, Blair 3-4 0-1 6, Hermanovskis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-57 10-14 88.

Halftime_William & Mary 48-34. 3-Point Goals_James Madison 11-29 (Lewis 4-8, Banks 4-11, Parker 2-4, Christmas 1-2, J.Harvey 0-2, Richey 0-2), William & Mary 12-25 (Loewe 4-5, Van Vliet 4-6, Ayesa 2-4, Knight 1-3, Scott 1-5, Barnes 0-1, Blair 0-1). Fouled Out_Barnes. Rebounds_James Madison 28 (Wilson 8), William & Mary 36 (Knight 11). Assists_James Madison 10 (Parker 2), William & Mary 23 (Scott 11). Total Fouls_James Madison 16, William & Mary 19. A_4,429 (8,600).

