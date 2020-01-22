Listen Live Sports

William & Mary looks for home win vs JMU

January 22, 2020 6:45 am
 
2 min read
      

James Madison (8-10, 1-6) vs. William & Mary (14-6, 6-1)

Kaplan Arena, Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary looks for its seventh straight win over James Madison at Kaplan Arena. The last victory for the Dukes at William & Mary was a 69-67 win on March 2, 2013.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: William & Mary has depended on senior leadership while James Madison has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Nathan Knight, Andy Van Vliet and Tyler Hamilton have collectively scored 52 percent of William & Mary’s points this season. On the other side, freshmen Matt Lewis, Darius Banks and Michael Christmas have combined to score 52 percent of the team’s points this year.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Tribe have allowed just 67 points per game across seven conference games. That’s an improvement from the 72 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Lewis has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all James Madison field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 17 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: William & Mary has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 78.7 points while giving up 57.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tribe have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Dukes. William & Mary has 37 assists on 69 field goals (53.6 percent) over its past three contests while James Madison has assists on 32 of 67 field goals (47.8 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat James Madison offense has averaged 74.4 possessions per game, the 22nd-most in Division I. William & Mary has not been as uptempo as the Dukes and is averaging only 68.1 possessions per game (ranked 259th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

