William & Mary wins 5th straight, beats Charleston 67-56

January 11, 2020 4:45 pm
 
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Nathan Knight had 21 points and 13 rebounds as William & Mary remained undefeated in the Colonial Athletic Association by handing College of Charleston its first conference loss, 67-56 on Saturday.

Luke Loewe had 10 points and Andy Van Vliet, the Tribe’s second leading scorer entering the game at 15 points per game, was held to 7 points on 3-of-11 shooting while the Tribe earned their fifth consecutive win.

Jaylen McManus had 12 points for the Cougars (11-7, 5-1), whose six-game win streak was broken. Grant Riller added 10 points.

William & Mary (13-5, 5-0 Colonial Athletic Conference) plays Delaware on the road on Thursday. College of Charleston plays Northeastern at home on Thursday.

