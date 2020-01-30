Listen Live Sports

William & Mary’s Knight stuns Northeastern again

January 30, 2020 9:28 pm
 
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Nathan Knight drove the length of the court and scored on a layup with 1.5 seconds to go for a 59-58 William & Mary win over Northeastern on Thursday night, the second time in less than a month that Knight beat the Huskies with a late basket.

Bolden Brace made 1 of 2 free throws with 6.8 seconds left for Northeastern. After a timeout, Knight took the inbounds pass and drove the right side to score.

Knight drove and scored on a short bank shot with 1.1 seconds left to beat the Huskies 66-64 on Jan. 4.

Knight finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, Quinn Blair scored 11 points and Andy Van Vliet had 12 rebounds to go with seven points for the Tribe (16-7, 8-2 Colonial Athletic Association).

Jordan Roland, who came in as the nation’s third-leading scorer at 23.4 points per game, finished with 18 points for Northeastern (11-11, 5-5). Maxime Boursiquot added 12 points and Walker scored 10.

