Williams, Ga. State visit Arkansas St.

Georgia State (10-5, 3-1) vs. Arkansas State (10-5, 2-2)

First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Kane Williams and Georgia State will go up against Canberk Kus and Arkansas State. The junior Williams is averaging 12.4 points and 5.4 assists over the last five games. Kus, a senior, is averaging 9.8 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Kus has averaged 11.9 points and 5.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Red Wolves. Caleb Fields is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 11.1 points per game. The Panthers have been led by Williams, who is averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Panthers have allowed just 70 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 76.3 per game they allowed over nine non-conference games.WONDERFUL WILLIAMS: Williams has connected on 42.3 percent of the 52 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also converted 71.6 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Red Wolves are 7-0 when they score at least 71 points and 3-5 when they fall shy of that total. The Panthers are 6-0 when they hold opponents to 69 points or fewer and 4-5 whenever opponents exceed 69 points.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Red Wolves have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Panthers. Arkansas State has an assist on 42 of 64 field goals (65.6 percent) over its past three games while Georgia State has assists on 50 of 85 field goals (58.8 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Georgia State offense has averaged 75.4 possessions per game, the 21st-most in Division I. Arkansas State has not been as uptempo as the Panthers and is averaging only 67.4 possessions per game (ranked 288th, nationally).

