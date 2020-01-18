Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Williams, Graves lead Buffalo over Cent. Michigan 86-67

January 18, 2020 4:36 pm
 
< a min read
      

Mount Pleasant, Mich. (AP) — Jeenathan Williams scored 18 points to lead five Buffalo players in double figures and the Bulls won their third straight, 86-67 over Central Michigan on Saturday.

Jayvon Graves scored 14 points and had four steals and Davonta Jordan added 13 points and seven rebounds for Buffalo (12-6, 3-2 Mid-American Conference), which held the Chippewas to 30% shooting in the first half and led 38-30 at halftime.

Antwain Johnson scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Ronaldo Segu added 10 points off the bench.

David Dileo led Central Michigan (10-8, 3-2) with 17 points and nine rebounds. Travon Broadway Jr. and Deschon Winston scored 11 points apiece.

Advertisement

Buffalo (12-6, 3-2) faces Western Michigan at home on Tuesday. Central Michigan faces Ball St. at home next Saturday.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending