The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Williams lifts Alabama A&M past Jackson St. 66-57

January 6, 2020 11:29 pm
 
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — EJ Williams had a season-high 20 points plus 10 rebounds as Alabama A&M ended its nine-game road losing streak, defeating Jackson State 66-57 on Monday night.

Cameron Tucker had 14 points for Alabama A&M (4-9, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Cameron Alford, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer entering the contest at 14 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 9). Garrett Hicks, who was second on the Bulldogs in scoring entering the matchup with 10 points per game, shot only 13% for the game (1 of 8).

Tristan Jarrett had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers (4-11, 1-1). Jonas James added 14 points. Roland Griffin had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Alabama A&M matches up against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at home on Saturday. Jackson State matches up against Alcorn State on the road on Saturday.

