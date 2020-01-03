Williams, Robert Morris visit Merrimack

Robert Morris (5-9, 1-0) vs. Merrimack (7-7, 1-0)

Hammel Court, North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Josh Williams and Robert Morris will face Juvaris Hayes and Merrimack. Josh Williams has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17 over his last five games. Hayes is averaging 9.8 points and 5.8 assists over the last five games.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Hayes, Jaleel Lord and Jordan Minor have collectively accounted for 42 percent of Merrimack’s scoring this season. For Robert Morris, Josh Williams, AJ Bramah and Yannis Mendy have combined to score 46 percent of the team’s points this season.

Advertisement

CREATING OFFENSE: Hayes has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Merrimack field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Warriors are 0-6 when they allow at least 64 points and 7-1 when they hold opponents to anything under 64 points. The Colonials are 0-7 when they score 62 points or fewer and 5-2 when they exceed 62.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Colonials have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Warriors. Merrimack has 35 assists on 68 field goals (51.5 percent) over its past three outings while Robert Morris has assists on 60 of 83 field goals (72.3 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Merrimack has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 26.5 percent of all possessions this year, the 10th-highest rate among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.