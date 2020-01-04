Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Williams scores 22 to carry W. Kentucky past Rice 68-61

January 4, 2020 9:27 pm
 
< a min read
      

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Carson Williams had 22 points and 13 rebounds as Western Kentucky topped Rice 68-61 on Saturday.

Camron Justice had 13 points for Western Kentucky (9-5, 2-0 Conference USA). Josh Anderson added 13 points. Jared Savage had nine rebounds for the hosts.

Robert Martin had 13 points for the Owls (8-7, 0-2). Trey Murphy III added 12 points and seven rebounds. Drew Peterson had seven rebounds.

Western Kentucky matches up against UAB on the road on Thursday. Rice takes on Florida Atlantic at home on Thursday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1942: FDR commits to biggest arms buildup in US history