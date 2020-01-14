Listen Live Sports

Williams scores 26 points to lead Buffalo past Ohio 76-73

January 14, 2020 9:20 pm
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeenathan Williams Jr. scored a career-high 26 points and Antwain Johnson scored 18 and Buffalo beat Ohio 76-73 on Tuesday.

Williams scored the go-ahead basket on a layup with 15 seconds to go. On Ohio’s following possession, Josh Mballa blocked Jason Preston’s layup attempt with five seconds left. The Bobcats gathered the deflection, but a pass attempt to Sylvester Ogbonda was tipped by a Buffalo defender, ricocheted off Ogbonda’s fingertips and went out of bounds.

Jayvon Graves made a pair of foul shots with 0.3 seconds to seal the win.

Davonta Jordan added 10 point for the Bulls (11-6, 2-2 Mid-American Conference). Buffalo has won two straight and five of its last seven.

Ben Vander Plas scored a career-high 28 points and Jason Preston tied a career-high 27 points for Ohio (9-8, 1-3). Ogbonda scored 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

