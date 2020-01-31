Listen Live Sports

Williams scores 37 to carry Oakland over Detroit 77-64

January 31, 2020 10:18 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Rashad Williams had a career-high 37 points with seven 3-pointers as Oakland beat Detroit 77-64 on Friday night.

Williams hit 14 of 15 free throws and had the first 30-point game of the season for a Golden Grizzly.

Xavier Hill-Mais had 12 points and nine rebounds for Oakland (8-15, 3-7 Horizon League), which ended its four-game losing streak. Brad Brechting added 11 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Daniel Oladapo had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Antoine Davis had 26 points and six assists for the Titans (6-17, 4-6). Justin Miller added 15 points. Dwayne Rose Jr. had 13 points and six rebounds.

The Golden Grizzlies improve to 2-0 against the Titans for the season. Oakland defeated Detroit 78-69 on Dec. 28 and have defeated the Titans seven straight times.

Oakland plays Northern Kentucky on the road on Thursday. Detroit matches up against Wright State on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

