Williams, Smith carry Murray St. past Tennessee Tech 81-69

January 12, 2020 12:00 am
 
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — KJ Williams scored 17 points as Murray State beat Tennessee Tech 81-69 on Saturday night.

DaQuan Smith added 16 points for the Racers, while Jaiveon Eaves chipped in 15.

Anthony Smith had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Murray State (11-5, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory.

Jr. Clay had 18 points for the Golden Eagles (3-14, 0-4), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. Keishawn Davidson added 11 points. Darius Allen had 11 points and six rebounds.

Murray State plays UT Martin on the road on Thursday. Tennessee Tech plays Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on the road on Thursday.

