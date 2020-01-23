Listen Live Sports

Willis, Eaton lead Arkansas State past South Alabama, 75-71

January 23, 2020 10:40 pm
 
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Christian Willis had 17 points and six assists and Marquis Eaton posted 19 points as Arkansas State edged South Alabama 75-71 on Thursday night.

Jerry Johnson had 10 points for Arkansas State (14-7, 6-4 Sun Belt Conference). Melo Eggleston added nine rebounds.

Josh Ajayi had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Jaguars (12-9, 5-5). Herb McGee added 15 points and Chad Lott had 11.

The Red Wolves leveled the season series against the Jaguars with the win. South Alabama defeated Arkansas State 75-59 on Jan. 9. Arkansas State plays Troy on the road on Saturday. South Alabama plays Arkansas-Little Rock at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

