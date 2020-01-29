Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Willis leads Incarnate Word over Houston Baptist 84-82

January 29, 2020 10:56 pm
 
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — Keaston Willis had 23 points as Incarnate Word defeated Houston Baptist 84-82 on Wednesday night.

Des Balentine had 16 points for Incarnate Word (5-15, 2-7 Southland Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Drew Lutz added 14 points. Derek Van Vlerah and Dwight Murray scored 10 points apiece.

Jason Thompson had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies (1-17, 1-8), who have now lost seven games in a row. Ian DuBose added 19 points and eight rebounds. Jalon Gates had 12 points.

Incarnate Word plays Abilene Christian on the road on Saturday. Houston Baptist takes on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at home on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
1|29 Operational Energy Summit 2020
1|29 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen conduct field training in subzero temperatures

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck