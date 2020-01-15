Listen Live Sports

Wilson scores 22 as South Dakota State beats North Dakota

January 15, 2020 11:27 pm
 
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Douglas Wilson scored 22 points as South Dakota State romped past North Dakota 87-66 on Wednesday night.

Noah Freidel had 16 points and six rebounds for South Dakota State (14-7, 5-1 Summit League), which won its fifth straight. Matt Mims added 14 points and Alou Dillon had 12 points. The Jackrabbits made 21 of 26 free throws.

Marlon Stewart had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (8-11, 2-3). Kienan Walter added 15 points and De’Sean Allen-Eikens had 14 points. North Dakota made 17 of 22 from the free-throw line.

South Dakota State plays at South Dakota on Sunday. North Dakota plays at North Dakota State on Saturday.

