Wilson scores 23, Army tops Holy Cross 79-67 in delayed game

January 16, 2020 8:39 pm
 
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Matt Wilson scored 23 points, Tommy Funk had 18 points and seven assists, and Army defeated Holy Cross 79-67 on Thursday in a game postponed due to a fatal car crash involving the Crusaders women’s rowing team.

The game was scheduled for Wednesday night but was pushed back a day after the Holy Cross rowing team was involved in a crash during a winter training trip to Vero Beach, Florida. The school announced 20-year-old Grace Rett passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

Alex King added 11 points, Lonnie Grayson had six rebounds and Wilson made 10 of 13 shots for Army (6-10, 1-4 Patriot League), which snapped its five-game losing streak

Matt Faw scored a career-high 22 points and had three blocks for the Crusaders (2-16, 1-4). Joe Pridgen added 17 points and Connor Niego had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

