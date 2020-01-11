Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wingett lifts S. Dakota St. past Purdue Fort Wayne 70-61

January 11, 2020 9:36 pm
 
< a min read
      

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — David Wingett had a career-high 21 points as South Dakota State beat Purdue Fort Wayne 70-61 on Saturday night.

Matt Dentlinger had 13 points for South Dakota State (13-7, 4-1 Summit League), which won its fourth straight game. Douglas Wilson added 13 points. Noah Freidel had eight rebounds for the visitors.

Brian Patrick had 16 points and six rebounds for the Mastodons (9-10, 2-2). DeMierre Black added 13 points. Jarred Godfrey had 13 points.

South Dakota State faces North Dakota at home on Wednesday. Purdue Fort Wayne takes on Oral Roberts at home next Saturday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program